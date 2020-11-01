Agartala, Nov 1 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,794 on Sunday as 77 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

Tripura at present has 1,403 active COVID-19 cases, while 29,025 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has so far reported 343 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

As many as 4,59,894 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said, adding that 2,72,711 samples were tested by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 1,87,183 by RTPCR method.

