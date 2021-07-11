Kohima, Jul 11 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 25,976 on Sunday as 78 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Seventy-seven more people recovered from the disease, while no fresh fatality was registered during the day.

Kohima reported the highest number of new cases at 40, followed by Dimapur( 11), Kiphire (seven), Mokokchung and Zunheboto (five each), Phek and Wokha (three each), Longleng (two), and Mon and Peren (one each), the bulletin said.

As many as 23,775 patients have recuperated from the infection thus far and the recovery rate in the state is now 91.52 per cent.

The state now has 971 active patients, while the death toll remains unchanged at 507, and 723 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Nagaland has tested 2,38,622 samples for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin said.

Altogether 5,08,823 people have been inoculated in the state, of whom 90, 571 received both doses, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

Meanwhile, Nagaland began the Unlock-2 phase from Sunday with more relaxation on lockdown measures. This will continue till July 17.

