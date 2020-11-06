Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 2,62,476 with 792 new cases being reported on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the city increased to 10,396 with 22 fresh fatalities, it said.

Notably, on the seventh consecutive day the city witnessed a one-day spike of less than 1,000 cases.

The city had reported 841 new cases and 25 deaths the day before.

The number of recovered patients increased to 2,35,412, about 90 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 cases, with 205 patients being discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The city has 15,962 active COVID-19 cases now.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted has crossed 15.94 lakh.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 157 days on October 29, but within eight days it has increased to 208 days.

In four of the 24 wards the doubling rate is over 300 days while in 11 wards it is over 200 days.

G-South ward which includes Worli and Lower Parel areas has the highest doubling rate of 351 days in the city, followed by F-South ward that includes Parel, Lalbaug and Kalachowki areas at a doubling rate of 316 days.

R-Central ward that includes mainly Borivali has the lowest case doubling rate of 150 days.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has gone down to 0.33 per cent from 0.44 per cent on October 29.

There are 6,541 sealed buildings and 541 containment zones in slums and chawls. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones on finding one or more COVID-19 cases on the premises.

