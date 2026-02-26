Havana, February 26: Cuban Border Guard Troops on Wednesday morning (local time) shot dead 4 and injured 6 aboard a US-registered speedboat in an exchange of fire off the Cuban coast, Havana's Interior Ministry reported. Cuba's Ministry of the Interior reported that a Florida-registered speedboat entered Cuban territorial waters near Villa Clara province, triggering a confrontation with border guards. The speedboat crew opened fire, injuring the Cuban commander, and in response, the guards returned fire, killing four and injuring six on the vessel.

In a post on X, the Cuban Embassy in the US said, "On the morning of February 25, 2026, a violating speedboat was detected within Cuban territorial waters. The vessel, registered in Florida, United States, with registration number FL7726SH, approached up to 1 nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, in Cayo Falcones, Corralillo municipality, Villa Clara province." Cuba Rejects US Security Threat Claims Amidst Rising Diplomatic and Economic Pressure.

The incident occurred 1 nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel in Cayo Falcones, Corralillo municipality. Cuba claimed the speedboat was violating its waters, while the US is investigating, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating they'll determine the facts

"When a surface unit of the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, carrying five service members, approached the vessel for identification, the crew of the violating speedboat opened fire on the Cuban personnel, resulting in the injury of the commander of the Cuban vessel. As a consequence of the confrontation, as of the time of this report, four aggressors on the foreign vessel were killed and six were injured. The injured individuals were evacuated and received medical assistance," added the X post. Donald Trump Says US Is ‘Starting To Talk to Cuba’ As He Moves To Cut Its Oil Supplies.

Cuba reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its territorial waters, citing national defence as a fundamental pillar of its sovereignty. "In the face of current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its determination to protect its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar of the Cuban State in safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring stability in the region. Investigations by the competent authorities continue in order to fully clarify the events," added the post. No immediate public response from US authorities had been issued at the time of reporting.

US-Cuba relations have been historically tense, especially post-Cuban revolution, leading to trade embargoes and military confrontations like the Bay of Pigs invasion. Cuba's alignment with the Soviet Union deepened its rift with the US, leading to extensive economic sanctions.

The ousting of Venezuelan President Maduro, Cuba's key ally, threatens to further destabilise the Cuban economy.The recent political actions and statements by US President Donald Trump regarding Latin America have significant implications for regional dynamics, particularly involving Colombia, Mexico, and Cuba.

