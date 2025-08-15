New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) band performed at New Delhi railway station.

Yashwant Singh, Inspector RPF and in charge of New Delhi Railway Station, told ANI that the performance was aimed at awakening a sense of patriotism among citizens.

"Under the instructions of the Railway Ministry and RPF Headquarters, this RPF Band is being displayed on the occasion of Independence Day to awaken the feeling of patriotism among the common citizens. This is happening at the Nizamuddin Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station..." Singh told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her greetings to the people on the occasion.

"I extend my best wishes on the occasion of Independence Day. Let this celebration of Independence Day add new dimensions, new chapters to the upcoming India and let all of us Indians together take our India forward and make it a world leader," she said.

CM Gupta also hoisted the Tricolour at Mukhyamantri Seva Sadan and announced the launch of the 'Atal Canteen', which will provide meals at Rs 5 for workers.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hoisted the national flag at his residence in New Delhi on Friday on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, joining millions across the country in celebrating the spirit of independence and national pride.

The EAM hoisted the national flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem, alongside officials and close associates present to mark the occasion.

"Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence, on the occasion of Independence Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" the EAM stated in a post on X. Speaking on the Independence Day speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ramparts of the Red Fort today, the EAM stated that it was a "powerful speech" by the PM, noting the message of "Aatmanirbharta". (ANI)

