New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu for his warm greetings as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day.

In a post on X on Friday, PM Modi thanked President Muizzu and highlighted how the Maldives is a valued neighbour and close partner in the shared vision of peace, progress and prosperity for the people and the region.

PM Modi said, "Thank you for your warm greetings, President Muizzu. The Maldives is a valued neighbour and close partner in our shared vision of peace, progress and prosperity for our people and the region."

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu had deeply appreciated how India has always been a trusted development partner. He wrote on X, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu @rashtraptibhvn, His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the government, and the friendly people of India on their Independence Day. May the festivities of this day echo the spirit and achievements of the people of India. India has always been a trusted development partner of the Maldives. I deeply appreciate the increase in high-level exchanges and people-to-people contact between our countries, which underscores the strong cooperation we have built."

In his 12th Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered bold announcements that indicate India is poised to make significant progress into the future.

PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India's first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of ₹1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a tenfold expansion of the nuclear program.

He presented his vision for "Naya Bharat" (New India) and set the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. On India's 79th Independence Day, warm wishes and greetings poured in from across the world, reflecting the country's growing global stature and strong international friendships. (ANI)

