Agartala, Nov 22 (PTI) Eight Bangladesh nationals, who allegedly entered India illegally, were arrested from a railway station in Tripura on their to Hyderabad, police said.

Spotting suspicious movement in front of the ticket counter at the Teliamura railway station in Khowai district, a joint team of BSF and GRP detained four men and four women for interrogation, they said.

"During questioning, it was found that they were planning to go to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. Since they have illegally entered Indian territory, they were arrested immediately," said Gautam Debbarma, the officer-in-charge of Teliamura GRP.

They were produced before a local court, seeking remand, he said.

Debbarma said those arrested told the police that they crossed the international border at Karbook in Gomati district on Thursday and spent the night in a jungle.

"They arrived at the station early in the morning by two vehicles. An investigation is underway," he said.

