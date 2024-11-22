Ghaziabad, November 22: A boy from Bihar was arrested in Ghaziabad for befriending fellow passengers on trains, pretending to play Ludo on their phones to gain access to their passwords. Once he obtained the details, he would drug the passengers, steal their belongings such as phones, ATM cards, and cash, and disembark. He then used the stolen phones to alter the victim's passwords and withdraw money from their accounts.

According to a report by News18, The police investigation revealed that the accused primarily focused on the Vaishali Express and Sampoorna Kranti Express, specifically targeting the sleeper and general coaches. He would frequently approach passengers, offering to share a drink which he had secretly laced with intoxicants. After the passengers became incapacitated, he would steal their valuables, including mobile phones, ATM cards, and cash. The boy’s typical route involved boarding trains travelling to Bihar, where he would execute his plan and disembark before the victims regained consciousness. Ghaziabad Car Fire: Parked 4-Wheeler Goes Up in Flames in Modinagar, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

The accused, identified as Sahir, hails from Darbhanga in Bihar but was residing in Ankur Vihar Lohani, Ghaziabad. Upon his arrest, authorities discovered he was in possession of eight mobile phones, two Aadhar cards, a packet of intoxicating pills, a bag, and INR 67,150 in cash. Ghaziabad Accident: 3 Friends on Scooter Die in Accident Near Hawa Hawai Restaurant on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

According to a Police officer, the accused, identified as Mohd. Sahir is a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar, and currently resides in Ankur Vihar Lohani, Ghaziabad. He was apprehended by the GRP today. Sahir has committed over 20 crimes in the past two years, primarily targeting trains heading to Bihar. After identifying his victims, he would often make reservations on the same trains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).