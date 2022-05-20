Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): At least eight people died due to drowning in two separate incidents in the Pune district on Thursday.

Out of eight people, four students drowned in Chaskaman Dam in Khed Tehsil of Pune district, police said. All four were part of a group of teachers and students from the school who went to the dam for swimming, police said.

According to the local administration of Bhor Tahseel of Pune, in the first incident, five girls drowned in Bhatghar Dam and four bodies have been recovered while one is still missing. (ANI)

