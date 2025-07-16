New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Several schools across the national capital received bomb threats on Wednesday morning, triggering panic and prompting immediate evacuations. Authorities carried out extensive checking and declared the threats as hoaxes.

A 12-year-old student was detained for sending a bomb threat to St Thomas School in Dwarka on July 15. The school received another bomb threat in less than 24 hours on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Held for Defaming Delhi Woman Online, Writing Number on Toilet Walls at Pune Railway Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the boy was identified and detained for sending the bomb threat e-mail on Tuesday.

"He was counselled and handed over to his family members," Singh said in a video statement.

Also Read | 'Committed to Bring Significant Change in the Lives of Farmers', Says PM Narendra Modi After Cabinet Approves 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' for 6 Years.

Along with St. Thomas School, seven other schools received a bomb threat e-mail on Wednesday. All threats were found be fake after investigation.

The schools were Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother International in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Prudence School in Paschim Vihar and Pitampura, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, and St Thomas School in Paschim Vihar.

The e-mails were received between 5.26 am and 8.12 am. In total, 10 e-mails were received by the schools. A senior police officer said the schools were thoroughly checked and nothing suspicious was found.

This was the third consecutive day of bomb threats targeting several schools in Delhi. All turned out to be hoaxes.

In an e-mail to parents, the school authorities of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya said, "Due to a potential bomb threat received this morning, and as advised by the police, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya will remain closed today. A Bomb Disposal Squad is conducting a full sanitisation of the premises."

Staff staying in these schools overnight were immediately taken to safety as a precautionary measure, as teams of Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and cyber experts rushed in for a thorough search.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)