Chandigarh, Mar 31 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported eight Covid-19 fatalities taking the total death toll to 3,155 while the total count of coronavirus cases rose to 2,90,800 with 1,106 fresh infections, a Health Department bulletin said.

While two fatalities each were reported from Karnal, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts, Kaithal and Faridabad reported one death each.

The districts which reported a spike in cases included Gurgaon (276), Karnal (182) and Ambala (105) districts.

The number of active cases in the state was 9,726. The recovery rate was 95.57 percent, the bulletin said.

