Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) Eight people were injured after their vehicle crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

The vehicle, carrying 12 passengers, skidded off the road near Padpawan on the Mughal Road in the south Kashmir district, they said.

They said the vehicle was on its way from Rajouri in Jammu to Kangan in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

