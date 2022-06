Guwahati, Jun 19 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with eight more persons losing their lives and over 37 lakh people suffering across 30 districts, an official said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three persons died due to landslides and five people drowned at different places during the day.

Also Read | The Start of the Fifth and Final #T20I Between #India and #SouthAfrica Will Begin at … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has gone up to 70.

More than 37,17,800 people are hit due to floods in 4,462 villages across 30 districts of the state, an ASDMA official said.

Also Read | Gangubai Kathiawadi: Pakistani Restaurant Uses Alia Bhatt's Scene for Online Ad, Receives Criticism (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)