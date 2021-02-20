Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Punjab climbed to 1,78,111 with 358 fresh cases reported on Saturday, a health bulletin stated.

Eight more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the virus to 5,748, according to the medical bulletin.

There are 2,883 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar reported the maximum of 65 cases, Ludhiana 62 and Jalandhar 38, among the fresh cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 264 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,69,480, as per the bulletin.

Ten critical patients are on ventilator support while 83 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 48,33,218 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 26 more coronavirus cases on Saturday pushing the infection tally to 21,397 in the Union territory, a medical bulletin stated.

The death of an 83-year-old woman took the COVID-19 death toll to 349, as per the bulletin.

There are 169 active cases as of now, it stated.

A total of 12 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,879, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,42,302 samples have been taken for testing so far with 2,19,960 coming out negative while reports of 185 samples were still awaited, the bulletin further stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)