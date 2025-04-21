Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): Eight Naxals were killed in an encounter with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday morning, officials said.

The exchange of fire broke out this morning in the Lugu hills under the Lalpania area of Jharkhand's Bokaro.

"A total of eight dead bodies of Maoists have been recovered by troops. The firing has stopped," the CRPF said.

Meanwhile, no injuries have been reported among the security personnel.

"In the Bokaro encounter, Vivek, a Maoist with a reward of Rs 1 crore, was also killed during the encounter. A total of 8 bodies of Naxals have been recovered so far," Jharkhand's Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta said.

According to the Central Reserve Police Force, the troops recovered one AK series rifle, one SLR, three INSAS rifles, one pistol and eight country-made Bharmar rifles.

The search operations are underway, and more details are awaited.

Earlier on April 12, a jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar was killed, and a CRPF personnel was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jharkhand's Chaibasa.

"One jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar lost his life in an IED blast, while a CRPF jawan is undergoing treatment," Ranchi DIG-cum-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said in a statement.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans were injured during anti-naxal operations in an IED blast in Jharkhand's Jaraikela.

The incident took place under the Jaraikela police station, wherein both the jawans were airlifted and evacuated to Ranchi for better treatment, police officials said. (ANI)

