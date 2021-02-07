Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) Assam on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 2,17,210, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,084 as no new fatality was reported in the state on Sunday, it said.

During the day 24 patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 2,14,447, and the recovery rate to 98.73 per cent.

Assam now has 332 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the COVID-19 death toll as they had other ailments too.

The state has so far tested 65,67,763 samples for COVID-19.

The NHM further said a total of 88,624 persons have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, of which 1,316 received the first dose of Covishield and Covaxin on Sunday.

Of the total vaccinated persons, 39 have developed minor side effects (adverse event following immunisation) due to the vaccine, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)