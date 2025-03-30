Bhubaneswar, Mar 30 (PTI) Heatwave conditions continued to prevail in several parts of Odisha on Sunday as eight places recorded a maximum temperature of above 40 degrees Celsius.

Boudh town in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state at 41.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather bulletin issued by the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said a day temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jharsuguda while it was 41.2 degrees Celsius at Sambalpur.

Hirakud, Bolangir and Titlagarh towns in western Odisha also recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius each on Sunday, it said.

Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna registered a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees and 40.8 degrees, respectively.

Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius while Cuttack 37.2 degrees Celsius.

There will be no large change in the day and night temperature in Odisha during the next five days, the weather office said.

