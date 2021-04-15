Ahmedabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Eight Pakistani nationals on board a boat were apprehended with heroin worth about Rs 150 crore off the Gujarat coast early Thursday morning, the state ATS said.

A joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Indian Coast Guard captured the boat near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea, the ATS said in a statement.

Eight Pakistani nationals were apprehended and 30 kg of heroin was seized from them, it said.

The value of the seized drug is around Rs 150 crore in the international market, the ATS said.

