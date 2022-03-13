Faridabad, Mar 13 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy studying in a village madrasa was sexually assaulted by one of his seniors, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a village under Faridabad's Dhauj police station area, the police said, adding the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination.

The police identified the victim as the son of the madrasa teacher and the assailant as a 16-year-old student of the institution.

Faridabad's police spokesperson Sube Singh said an FIR was lodged at the police station on the complaint of victim's father complaint.

Police are investigating the matter, he said.

