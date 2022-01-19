Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): A total of 84 IAS trainee officers and faculty members have tested positive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, said academy administration on Wednesday.

After the massive spread of the COVID-19 on the campus, to control the spread of the virus further, the administration has made containment zones inside the academy itself. Everyone's health is being checked at the campus.

Apart from this, an inquiry has also been launched to investigate the reason behind the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported 4482 new COVID19 cases, 1865 recoveries and six deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the state stand at 20,620. (ANI)

