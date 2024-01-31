Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) As many as 85 police personnel from Panjagutta Police Station here were transferred on Wednesday by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy.

The transfers were made on administrative grounds as part of measures to overhaul the functioning of the police station and to improve the efficiency and discipline among the police personnel.

Those transferred include sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables and they were directed to report at City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters in the city for further duties, the order issued by the Hyderabad Police chief said.

Following the transfers, 82 police personnel drawn from different police stations were posted at the Panjagutta Police Station.

"The transfers of the 85 police personnel of Panjagutta Police Station were on administrative grounds. We proposed and transferred them to overhaul the complete policing in the station to improve the efficiency and discipline among the police personnel in that area," a senior police official told PTI, when asked on the reasons for the transfer of such a large number of police personnel belonging to a single station.

In December 2023, the Inspector (SHO) of Panjagutta Police Station was suspended for allegedly aiding Raheel Aamir, son of former Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakeel Aamir of BRS, for "escaping" from the police station and on charge of false implication of another person in connection with a road accident case.

The former MLA's son was booked after he "rammed" his high-end car into the barricades near 'Praja Bhavan' under Panjagutta Police Station limits on December 24.

Police had also subsequently issued look-out circular (LOC) against Raheel, who had "fled" to Dubai via Mumbai to be with his father.

The senior police official further cited this incident as also one of the reasons behind the action (transfer).

The Panjagutta Police Station was adjudged the second-best police station in the country by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in January 2018.

