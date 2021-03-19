Chandigarh, Mar 19 (PTI) Haryana reported 872 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 2.78 lakh, the Health Department said.

Another fatality in Kurukshetra district took the toll to 3,090 in the state. There are 4,380 active cases and the recovery rate was 97.31 per cent, according to a bulletin.

On Thursday, the state recorded 633 new infections and six deaths.

The 872 new cases include 184 in Gurgaon, 166 in Panchkula, 114 in Karnal, 88 in Ambala and 85 in Kurukshetra, it added.

