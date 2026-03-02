New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday alleged that a deal has already been struck between the BJP and AAP, following the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case by the lower court, citing a lack of evidence.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader claimed that following the acquittal of the AAP leaders, the party will witness infighting among its members. He further alleged that the party will now attempt to suppress Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Also Read | Middle East Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meet in Delhi After US-Israel Airstrikes on Iran Escalate Conflict.

"Two things have happened. First, there's going to be more infighting within AAP now. These people will now try to suppress Bhagwant Mann... Second, this sends a clear message, which I had also said in Chandigarh, that a deal has already been struck between the BJP and them (AAP). It has borne fruit. There's collusion between the two. They will help each other out regarding Punjab, Gujarat, and Goa," said Baghel.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Sunday addressed a rally at Jantar Mantar and hailed the recent "historic decision" of the court, which he said was in favour of the people of the national capital city Delhi and the country.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Hit-and-Drag: Truck Drags Car Carrying SAF Officer for 1.5 Km on Gwalior-Dabra Highway, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Referring to the court order delivered two days ago, Kejriwal said, "The day before yesterday, a Delhi court delivered a historic verdict in favour of the people of Delhi and the country. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi and the country. I want to thank the judge. In today's atmosphere of fear, the judge delivered such a bold decision."

The rally comes after a Delhi court discharged Kejriwal, former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi excise police case.

Kerjriwal alleged that for the past four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah conspired against him and his party.

"For four years, Modi ji and Amit Shah conspired to harass the people of Delhi. They said Kejriwal is corrupt, Kejriwal has taken 100 crores, they troubled the people... The judge has ruled that Modi ji, you are lying, the case is fake and Kejriwal is honest. Lawyers are saying that such a judgment is written after centuries," he said.

Targeting the BJP leadership, the former Delhi Chief Minister further stated that the court's verdict is a tight slap on the face of PM Modi and Amit Shah.

"To finish AAP, Modi ji himself was monitoring this case. But this verdict is a tight slap on the face of Modi ji, Amit Shah and the BJP." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)