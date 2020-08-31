Nashik, Aug 31 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 37,000-mark and rose to 37,386 on Monday with the addition of 896 new infections, health officials said.

The virus claimed 10 more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 872, they said.

Of these, five of were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, four from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon.

So far, 29,421 patients have been discharged following recovery, including 909 on Monday, the officials said.

