Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Karnataka recorded 899 new COVID- 19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 9,26,767 and the toll to 12,138, the Health department said on Saturday.

The day also saw 872 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 899 fresh cases, 465 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Cumulatively 9,26,767 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,138 deaths and 9,05,158 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 9,452 active cases, 9,250 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 202 are in Intensive Care Units.

Three of the four deaths reported today were from Bengaluru Urban and one from Mysuru.

Kolar was second in number of new cases (52), Mysuru had 42, Dakshina Kannada 37, Hassan and Chikkaballapura 31 each, Belagavi 23, Udupi and Chitradurga 20, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,92,128 infections, followed by Mysuru 52,772 and Ballari 38,979.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,81,905, followed by Mysuru 51,443 and Ballari 38,239.

A total of over 1,51,75,037 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,24,266 were tested on Saturday alone. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)