New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a Youth Congress protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi Police said.

His arrest comes days after the Indian Youth Congress on Friday raised its voice at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, and protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has "compromised the nation's identity", a party release said.

Also Read | Barmer Kidnapping Caught on Camera: Teen Abducted From School Gate While Appearing for Board Exam, Video Goes Viral.

The Congress has voiced its strong opposition to the arrest, senior leader Bhupesh Baghel called the government dictatorial.

"I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of IYC National President Brother Uday Bhanu Chib ji and other young comrades by the Delhi Police. The "dictatorial" government is forgetting that in a democracy, young people raising their voice, asking questions, and protesting is not a crime -- it is the strongest weapon of democracy. Our young Congress workers, without any violence or provocation, peacefully brought forward the Prime Minister's compromises and the unheard suffering of the youth. This was a courageous, legitimate, and democratic step, and now the government is resorting to police repression to suppress it. This action is not only illegal but also a direct attack on freedom of expression and democracy. We demand the immediate release of Uday Bhanu Chib ji and all arrested IYC workers, withdrawal of all false charges imposed on them, and an immediate halt to such repressive actions. We will fight -- we will win," he posted.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, February 24, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Addressing the issue at the AI Summit, Bhanu had said that the youth of the country "will no longer remain silent".

"The Indian Youth Congress made it clear that the youth of the country will no longer remain silent. 'PM is compromised' is not just a slogan, but the anger of millions of unemployed youth. This trade deal with the US is a betrayal of the interests of our farmers and the public, which will only benefit the US. Peaceful protest is our right in a democracy, and we will continue to raise the voice of the youth," he said.

The IYC National President clarified that the party was "not against the AI Summit" but firmly opposed "any compromise with India's interests."

"We are against any compromise with India's interests. When the country's farmers are being compromised, anti-India trade agreements are being signed, and youth are being pushed into hate politics while keeping them unemployed, should we remain silent? This country belongs to 1.4 billion citizens," he added.

Further launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, he asserted that the "Prime Minister is compromised" and "that does not mean that the public should remain silent."

Earlier on Friday, a group of Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the AI Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts that had slogans which read "Compromised PM". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)