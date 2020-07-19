Muzaffarnagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Nine more people tested COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 166, officials said on Sunday.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 345 sample results were received by the authorities, of which nine were positive.

The district magistrate also said 10 more COVID-19 patients here were discharged after recovery.

A total 368 patients in the district have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far, officials said.

