Guwahati, Aug 21 (PTI) Nine digital media organisations of the North-eastern region have come together to form a new association to provide a single platform for the members to voice their concerns.

Also Read | Zydus Cadila COVID-19 Vaccines To Begin Commercial Rollout in India From Mid-September; Will Produce 10 Million Doses per Month.

The Northeast Association for Digital Communication and Media (NADCOM) on Saturday said that it was registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as a not-for-profit company.

Also Read | Delhi Unlock: Markets in National Capital to Open As Per Normal Schedule From August 23, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Guwahati-based East Mojo, G Plus, InsideNE, Northeast Now, Time8 and The News Mill; Shillong-based The Northeast Today (TNT), Garo Hills-based Hub News and Gangtok-based The Sikkim Chronicle are the founding members of the association, NADCOM said in a statement.

Sujata Gurung Chowdhury (Northeast Now) was elected as its chairperson for 2021-22, while Afrida Hussain (InsideNE) became its director and Jayanta Deka (The News Mill) the general secretary.

“The association... will help evolve and amplify the best practices keeping in high regards the ethics and standards of journalism,” the statement added.

As per guidelines of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NADCOM has also formed an Internal Ethics Committee for Self-Regulation for its member organisations.

"The main objectives of the association are to promote, aid, encourage, develop and protect the interests of the members in the Indian digital news media industry. We stand to promote and protect freedom of press in India. To provide a single platform for the members to voice its concerns," the association said on its newly launched website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)