Gangtok, Nov 6 (PTI) Sikkim reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 32,039, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Paytm Could Offer Bitcoin Tradings If It Becomes Fully Legal In India.

East Sikkim registered seven positive cases, followed by two in West Sikkim.

Also Read | DRDO Espionage Case: Odisha Crime Branch Finds Involvement of Another Woman.

The Himalayan state had reported 11 fresh cases on Friday.

The coronavirus death toll of the state rose to 399 as one more person succumbed to the infection during the day, it said.

No fatality due to the infection was reported on Friday.

Sikkim now has 153 active COVID-19 cases, while 31,159 people have recovered from the disease. Altogether 328 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has thus far tested 2,62,961 samples for COVID-19.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity and recovery rates are 4.78 per cent and 98.3 per cent, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)