Thane, Nov 24 (PTI) Nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,47,270, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 110 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967 as no fatality was reported on Wednesday, the official said.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,35,952, he added.

