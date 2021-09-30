Muzaffarnagar, Sep 30 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl has gone missing from a private child welfare home here, its authorities said Thursday.

The missing girl, who hails from Katihar in Bihar, was shifted to Adarsh Child Protective Home here in Gandhi Colony from Baghpat on September 22, they said.

Police were informed about the incident after Renu Rani, superintendent of the welfare home, found that the girl was missing from the centre on Wednesday.

