Muzaffarnagar, Apr 8 (PTI) Ninety more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the infection count to 9,388 in the district, an official said on Thursday.

The fresh patients included five jail inmates and two health staff members.

Chief Medical Officer MS Fojdar said they had received reports of 1,022 samples, of which 90 tested positive.

The number of active cases stands at 523 in the district, he said, adding that 24 people also recovered from the disease.

So far, 8,747 people have recovered from the infection, he said.

