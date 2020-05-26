India News | 91 New COVID-19 Cases in J&K; Death Toll 24

Srinagar, May 26 (PTI) There number of novel coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,759 on Tuesday after 91 more people tested positive, while the death toll due to the pandemic climbed to 24 with another fatality in the Valley, officials said.

There was no new case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Anantnag, which has become the worst-hit district in the Union territory with 278 infections till Monday. The district in south Kashmir had zero COVID-19 cases till April 14.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Decisions Regarding Duties of Commission for Workers.

A 90-year-old man died at a hospital in Kashmir early on Tuesday morning, taking the COVID-19 toll in Union territory to 24. The man from Kulgam had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and was suffering from hypertension, pneumonia, breathlessness and fever.

Ninety-one new coronavirus cases -- 54 in Jammu and 37 in Kashmir -- were detected, taking the total confirmed cases to 1,759. There are 1,411 infections so far in Kashmir and 348 in the Jammu region, the officials said.

Also Read | Aarogya Setu Now an Open Source App, Android Version Source Code Released Today.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 902 and 833 people have recovered. The youngest COVID-19 patient -- an eight-month-old baby in Anantnag district -- has also recovered from the disease, the officials said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)