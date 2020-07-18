Imphal, Jul 18 (PTI) Manipur on Saturday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,891, a state government bulletin said.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 709 are active cases as 1,182 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

On Saturday, 19 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the state, taking the total recoveries to 1,182.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Manipur is 62.50 per cent and the state has not reported any coronavirus death so far, the bulletin added.

