Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A total of 9,276 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 72,188, and 76,614 discharges have been reported so far.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 1,407.

India, on Saturday, reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

