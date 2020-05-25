India News | 93 New COVID-19 Cases Take Karnataka Tally to 2,182

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI): Karnataka on Monday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,182, said the state Health Department.

According to the state health department, among the new cases reported, 73 are interstate passengers and three are international passengers.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir | Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in UT of J&K is 1668, 374 Are in Kashmir division & 294 in Jammu division: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

At present, there are 1,431 active cases in the state, while 44 people have succumbed to the infection.

As many as 705 people have been discharged in the state and 17 are admitted in the ICU.

Also Read | Work From Home to Impact Office Space Demand in Short-Term, Say Experts.

India witnessed the highest ever spike of 6,977 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,38,845, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)