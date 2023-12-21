Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 21 (ANI): Indian Medical Association's 98th All India Conference will be held at Kovalam, which will be organized by Thiruvananthapuram's branch of Indian Medical Association from December 26 to 28.

More than 5000 doctors will be participating in the conference.

"More than 5000 doctors, young doctors and medical students will participate in it. There are going to be scientific sessions with more than 120 doctors. Research presentation of up to around 300 to 400 research papers. We will publish a health policy document which is on focuses on four sectors. Communicable disease, non-communicable diseases, digital health and one health which are the emerging issues," Dr Sreejith N Kumar, the organising committee chairman said in Thiruvananthapuram.

A declaration of medical policy to guide the country towards 2050 will be also made in the conference.

"IMA Thiruvananthapuram branch itself has a legacy of 90 years. We expect more than 5000 doctors to participate and medical students and young doctors are also going to participate. There are going to be very good discussions and seminars," said the IMA release.

"We will publish a health policy document which focuses on four sectors--communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, digital health and one health which are emerging issues. We are going to tackle them through a guideline that would be valid up to 2050. There will be a women's conclave, an editors' conclave, and a medical expo aimed at doctors and students. It is going to be a huge meeting as such not in terms of participation and also in terms of output. This is going to determine the future health of the country." stated the release

The Trivandrum Declaration is going to be a health policy document that will be published by IMA. Elaborate discussions will be happening, we have combined opinions of a lot of academicians, politicians, and social starwards, we have open sessions and meetings and we are gathering those opinion

On the 27th, there will be a meeting in which the draft will be finalised and on the 28th, the draft will be published. This will form guidelines for the whole country in general and some states in particular on guiding the health of India towards 2050. (ANI)

