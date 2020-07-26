Pune, Jul 26 (PTI) Pune city in Maharashtra reported 992 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed its number of patients to 48,057, a health official said on Sunday.

The death toll reached 1,166 with 13 succumbing to the infection, he said.

According to the official, 1,175 patients were discharged from hospitals in the city during the day.

