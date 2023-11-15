New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The 9th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 will be held at Faridabad in Haryana from January 17-20 next year.

India's mega science fair will be held at the Campus of Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) and Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) of the Department of Biotechnology in Faridabad.

The theme of the present edition is 'Science and Technology Public Outreach in Amrit Kaal'.

IISF 2023 aims to provide a platform for inspiring the public at large and individuals with diverse levels of interests like students, educators, scientists, researchers, industry professionals, entrepreneurs and science communicators.

IISF 2023 will have a total of 17 themes to showcase scientific achievements offering diverse benefits to participants and the general public.

The event holds an interface among all stakeholders through various activities such as seminars by national and international experts, interactions with speakers, exhibitions, competitions, workshops, knowledge-sharing activities, and technology shows.

The IISF is dedicated to fostering creativity in Science, Technology and Innovation for the advancement of prosperous India. This event was initiated under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati.

Since 2015, the IISF has hosted eight editions in different geographical regions of India and expanded as a mega science festival. In 2021, the Department of Space and the Department of Atomic Energy became an integral part of IISF. (ANI)

