Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday the Opposition was in a fight to save the country.

Speaking at the joint press conference at the end of the second joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Congress leader said the fight was not between two alliances standing on the opposite ends of the political spectrum but a fight to defend "the idea of India".

Also Read | AI-Based Cyber Fraud in Kerala: Man Loses Rs 40,000 After Falling Prey to Artificial Intelligence-Based Scam.

"The idea of India is under attack today. The idea of an inclusive India is being attacked by the ideology of the BJP," Rahul said at the joint press congference on Tuesday.

The Congress leader further alleged that public wealth was being handed to a select few corporate cronies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read | Opposition Meet Ends: 26-Party Front Vows to Put United Fight Against BJP Under 'INDIA' Banner as Second Opposition Meeting Concludes.

"Public wealth in the country is being snatched away and handed over to a select few businessmen, who are close to PM Modi and the BJP. Joblessness is rampant and the prices of essential commodities are on the rise. This is what our fight is against. It is a fight between two different and contrasting ideas of India," Rahul added.

Further, taking to his official Twitter handle at the conclusion of the joint Opposition meet, the Congress leader posted, "Bharat judega, India jitega (Bharat will unite, India will win)."

Meanwhile, sharing details of the joint Opposition meeting in the Karnataka capital on Tuesday, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge informed that a 11-member coordination committee will be put together, adding that the panel will decide the face of the grand Opposition alliance at the next meeting of the grouping, which is likely to be held in Mumbai.

The Congress national alliance informed further that the leaders of 26 Opposition parties, who took part at the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, arrived at the consensus on the naming the alliance as India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A.

At Tuesday meeting, where the Opposition leaders picked up the threads from the inaugural meeting convened in Patna at the behest of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the deliberations centred on a roadmap for a united Opposition front against the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)