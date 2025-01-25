Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): The ongoing Mahakumbh event here is a congregation like no other, drawing millions of devotees and pilgrims from across the world. Among the sea of visitors, various 'babas' stand out, especially those who carry their distinct identity.

One such figure is Baba Artatrana, who cures people with a touch of his feet. He claims that he can cure any complex disease, even cancer, with just a touch of his feet.

People could be seen standing in long queues as they for their illness to be touched away.

"I have been doing this divine treatment since 2007. Nothing to eat or drink, nothing to drink, no medicine, no medicine. Just by touching and talking on the phone and listening to my mantra on YouTube, a huge disease is cured. If someone is far away, they will be fine by talking on the phone. He will listen to my mantra and it will be fine," Baba Artatrana told ANI.

Baba Artatrana also claimed that he cured millions of people during Corona pandemic by just a simple touch.

"When Corona came, I challenged our Odisha government. I also cured millions of Corona," he said.

Baba said that he visit the foreign lands as well so everyone could reap benefits from his "powers." He claimed that he has been blessed by Lord Shiva and has a success rate of 99 per cent.

"Not just in Odisha or India, I go outside the country as well. I treat people there too. This is a blessing of Lord Shiva. With his blessing, I can cure the biggest disease in a pinch and nothing else. I don't know why God gave me so much power, but God teaches me to be powerful," he said.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

