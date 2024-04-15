Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): Hailing the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' or manifesto for the upcoming, seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister L Murugan on Sunday called it a "vision document for the next 25 years".

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Murugan said, "It is fantastic. I would call it a vision document for the next 25 years. This manifesto is for building a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed nation) over the next 25 years. Our manifesto is focused on the development of the youth, farmers, poor, women, and fishermen, among others. This manifesto is a vision document for 2047."

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Seven, Including Two Children Charred to Death As Car Catches Fire After Hitting Truck on Churu Highway (Watch Videos).

The Union Minister added that the manifesto talks about the BJP's commitment to promoting regional languages, including Tamil.

"Thirukkural centres are to be set up all across the country. This manifesto will play an important role for us in the upcoming elections," the Union Minister added.

Also Read | Kota Fire: Students Jump From Fourth Floor After Blaze Erupts in Hostel, Building Sealed Over Ignoring Safety Norms (Watch Video).

The BJP unveiled its manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, promising to establish Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres across the world if elected to power for the third term.

Thiruvalluvar, commonly known as Valluvar, was an ancient Tamil philosopher known for his wisdom that he expressed in 1,330 couplets, on topics ranging from ethics to economics.

Seeking to connect with the people of Tamil Nadu where the BJP is trying to gain a foothold, the party, in its manifesto, said, "We will establish Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres across the globe to showcase Bharat's rich culture and offer training in yoga, ayurveda, Bharatiya languages, classical music etc. We will promote Bharat's rich democratic traditions going back millennia as the Mother of Democracy."

"We will build Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world. The world's oldest Tamil language is our pride. BJP will undertake every effort to enhance the global reputation of the Tamil language," the manifesto read.

PM Modi visited Tamil Nadu at least seven times over the last two months as part of his hectic campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, national president JP Nadda other senior leaders, including Union Minister, at the party's New Delhi headquarters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)