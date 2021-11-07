New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Academics for Action and Development (AAD) on Sunday opposed an alleged direction of the Delhi government to colleges to generate funds from internal resources.

In a statement, the body said the alleged step will cause steep fee-hike and "thus erect a financial barrier to keep students of marginalised section away".

They said this is exactly carrying out the mandate of the New Education Policy-2020 for privatisation and contractualisation.

The body said that a letter was written by the Delhi Directorate of Training and Technical Education on November 3 to the vice chancellor of the Delhi University.

The letter was forwarded to the principals of 12 Delhi government colleges on November 5, the body added.

"The letter of Delhi government dictates these colleges to prepare the budget for grant on net deficit basis, which shifts the burden on the colleges to generate funds from internal resources -- collecting funds from students' fees in operational term," AAD said.

They said that forwarding of the letter without approval of the statutory bodies of Academic Council and Executive Council is "an attempt to reduce the university to be a mere post office".

The body added that such steps must be resisted.

