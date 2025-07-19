New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report into the crash of a Cessna 152 aircraft operated by Blue Ray Aviation Pvt Ltd, which crash-landed in an agricultural field near Mehsana Airport on March 31, 2025.

The incident involved a solo training flight and resulted in serious injuries to the trainee pilot, as well as substantial damage to the aircraft.

According to the AAIB, the flight was a routine solo cross-country training exercise. The aircraft departed from Mehsana at 09:46 UTC and was scheduled to follow a route covering Mehsana, Banswara, and Deesa before returning.

The mission was part of a standard student pilot training plan that included one circuit and landing, two cross-country legs, and three instrument flying exercises.

The AAIB report notes, "On 31st March 2025, Blue Ray Aviation Pvt Ltd.'s Cessna 152 aircraft, VT-PBA, was scheduled to operate one circuit and landing, two cross-country flights and three instrument flying exercises. As per the flying schedule, the trainee pilot reported for duty and underwent the pre-flight breath analyser test. The breath analyser test result was satisfactory. The trainee pilot was scheduled to undertake solo cross country flying exercise. The assigned cross-country route was Mehsana, overflying Banswara and Deesa and return to Mehsana. The assigned FL were Outbound F055 and Inbound F065. The aircraft took-off at 09:46 UTC from runway 05."

There were no abnormal indications from the aircraft until its return leg, inbound to Mehsana, after overflying Deesa. Communication with Mehsana ATC, though established, became intermittent. The last known contact was at 2000 feet, 4 nautical miles from Mehsana.

As the report states, "As per one of the Assistant Flight Instructor's (AFI) statement the trainee Pilot had last reported at 04 NM inbound Mehsana at 2000ft," and further, "Thereafter, there was no further communication between the aircraft and Mehsana ATC. Organization kept on trying to establish contact with the aircraft through different means, though the communication could not be established. The Organization was expecting the aircraft in close vicinity."

"Due to the prevailing confusion M/s BRAPL Dy. Chief Flight Instructor along with one Flight Instructor took-off to locate and provide navigational assistance to VT-PBA. Subsequently, another Flight Instructor along with one AFI took-off to search for VT-PBA. However, they did not achieve much in their mission. Meanwhile, the aircraft crashed in a field in Ucharpi Village in Mehsana and consequently, ELT got activated," the report reads.

At 13:48 UTC, the Mumbai Flight Information Centre (FIC) received an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal, confirming the aircraft had crash-landed approximately 3.63 nautical miles from Mehsana Airport, in Ucharpi village.

The report adds, "VT-PBA filed the flight plan from Mehsana to Mehsana overflying Banswara and Deesa. At time 12:58:52 UTC, VT-PBA came in contact with APP(S&P) Controller. Subsequently, the trainee requested for her position and vectors to Mehsana. VT-PBA reported maintaining 3500 feet. Vectors and position with respect to Mehsana were provided to VT-PBA at regular intervals. At time 13:04:27 UTC, VT-PBA lost contact with App(S&P) Controller when she was approx. 10 NM from Mehsana. At time 13:48 UTC, Mumbai FIC reported receiving ELT signals and VT-PBA had crash landed 3.63 NM away from the Mehsana Airport."

Eyewitnesses from the nearby village were the first to respond. Seeing the aircraft flying unusually low, they rushed to the scene.

"On observing abnormally low flying aircraft some of the villagers who were roaming near the crash site rushed towards the aircraft's wreckage. Villagers rescued the unconscious and injured trainee pilot. They sent the injured trainee Pilot immediately to the Hospital," the report notes.

In the absence of communication, Blue Ray Aviation launched its emergency response. Two instructor-led aircraft were dispatched to locate the missing plane, and upon ELT activation, the company initiated its emergency rescue plan.

"On receipt of ELT activation information from INMCC, the organization passed on the same to the two aircraft who were flying to locate the aircraft VT-PBA. Thereafter, both aircraft landed back. Organization activated the emergency rescue plan. The aircraft sustained substantial damages," the report said.

The report also provides technical details about the aircraft. "The Cessna 152 aircraft, was manufactured in 1984. At the time of the accident, the aircraft held a valid Certificate of Registration and Certificate of Airworthiness. The last ARC was issued at 22039:14 Hrs. (TSN) on 5th June 2024 and was valid at the time of accident. As per DGCA approved weight Schedule the aircraft's maximum all-up weight is 760 kg. The aircraft was owned and operated by M/s Blue Ray Aviation Private Limited. The aircraft is equipped with a piston engine."

"As per maintenance records, the last scheduled inspection was done on 29th March 2025. The task carried out in the last scheduled inspection were Operation 03, Operation 01 and Operation 22, replacement of engine oil and the oil filter, replacement of Regulator Valve Filter, Inspection of Seat Rail and Inspection of Vacuum Pump. The total airframe hours accumulated on the helicopter till the accident flight was 23302:32 hrs (TSN)", the report said.

Following the crash, AAIB investigators collected fuel, oil, and hydraulic samples from the site. Several aircraft and engine components have been recovered for detailed laboratory analysis. The engine will also be sent to the manufacturer for a strip examination. The wreckage has been moved to Blue Ray Aviation's hangar at Mehsana Airport for safekeeping.

The AAIB confirmed that the investigation is ongoing in coordination with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). (ANI)

