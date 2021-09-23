New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The AAP Thursday claimed that the BJP-ruled North MCD has not implemented the rollback of Trade & Factory Licence Fees yet and is misleading people before elections, allegations the saffron party rejected as an attempt to politicise people's problems.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the BJP is lying to the people of Delhi by saying the MCD has reduced House Tax, Licence Fees. He said north MCD commissioner has refuted all their claims in writing.

"The BJP-ruled MCD hasn't implemented the rollback of Trade & Factory Licence Fees yet and is misleading people before elections," he said.

He claimed the BJP-ruled MCD functions like a "Khap Panchayat" and has no credibility or rule of law and sells lies to people.

"The BJP is lying about rolling back house tax for plot sizes up to 50 sqm as well. The BJP increased several licence fees by 17-25 times last year; now putting up posters saying they've reduced them when they have actually done nothing," he said.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Bhardwaj's press statement has come out as a proof of his "politically immature conduct".

His statement that the BJP-ruled North DMC has misled people on the withdrawal of hiked trade license fees etc apart from property tax waiver is another proof of his political & administrative immaturity, Kapoor said.

"North DMC's general house & standing committee has already approved the withdrawal of hiked charges and property tax waiver which are now awaiting notification by the administrative wing. Such notifications take a few weeks' time and are likely to happen anytime next week," he added.

The Delhi BJP Spokesperson has said that problem of AAP leaders is that they are not interested in solution of people's problems but in doing politics over them.

