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Patna, April 11: A tragic road accident in Katihar has claimed 10 lives, and over 25 passengers were injured after a head-on collision between a bus and a pickup van on NH-31, sending shockwaves across the region.​ The accident occurred near Basgada Chowk under the jurisdiction of Korha Police Station.​ Eyewitnesses stated that the bus, reportedly at high speed, collided head-on with the pickup van.​ The impact was so intense that both vehicles were reduced to mangled wreckage.​

The sound of the crash drew villagers from nearby areas, who rushed to assist the injured amid scenes of chaos and distress.​ Initial reports suggest that several victims died on the spot, while others succumbed to injuries later in the hospital.​ With the help of locals and police, the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, including Katihar Sadar Hospital.​ Hospital authorities have been placed on high alert, and treatment is being prioritised.​ Bihar Road Accident: 7 Killed, 18 Injured As Bus, Truck, and Pickup Van Collide on NH-31 in Katihar (Watch Video).

Some of the injured remain in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll could rise further.​ The accident led to a major traffic jam on NH-31, with movement coming to a standstill due to debris scattered across the road.​ Police teams, along with additional reinforcements, arrived at the scene and began clearing the wreckage with cranes.​ Authorities are currently working to identify the deceased and inform their families.​ Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Tractor-Trolley Carrying Chintpurni Pilgrims Overturns, 3 Killed, 13 Injured.

10 Killed, 25 Injured in Katihar Road Accident

STORY | Seven killed, 18 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar At least seven people were killed and 18 others injured following a collision involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van in Bihar’s Katihar district on Saturday evening, police said. READ:… pic.twitter.com/QdZq1wsqrk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2026

Preliminary findings indicate that overspeeding and reckless overtaking may have led to the collision.​ Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain responsibility for the accident.​ The process of identifying the deceased is currently underway to inform their family members.​ A pall of grief has descended over the area, with local residents demanding compensation for the victims’ families and stricter enforcement of road safety measures.​ The incident once again underscores the urgent need for stricter traffic regulations and responsible driving to prevent such devastating accidents.​​

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).