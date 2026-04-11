Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): Ahead of the annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the Special Task Force has launched a large-scale operation against cybercriminals to ensure the safety of pilgrims, said Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Ajay Singh on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, he stated that cyber fraudsters often attempt to cheat devotees by creating fake websites, fake Facebook advertisement pages, and Instagram accounts in the name of helicopter services, especially for Kedarnath Dham. In many cases, pilgrims fall into these traps and suffer financial losses.

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To effectively curb such criminal activities, a dedicated social media monitoring and action team has been constituted under the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This team is continuously monitoring digital platforms.

The SSP STF further informed that during social media proceedings, the Uttarakhand STF has so far successfully taken down 180 fake social media links due to suspicious activities. Additionally, a request has been sent to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to block 52 suspicious mobile numbers.

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He also added that 10 suspicious websites operating in the name of helicopter ticket bookings have been identified and reported to the respective domain registrars, leading to their deactivation.

Earlier, Uttarakhand's Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Gaurav Kumar said on Saturday that the administration is ensuring all necessary preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra.

While speaking to ANI, he said that arrangements for accommodation, drinking water, toilets, electricity, and parking facilities are being put in place for the pilgrims.

"We are preparing for Char Dham Yatra, which is going to start from April 23. All arrangements for accommodation, drinking water, toilets, electricity, and parking facilities are being put in place for the pilgrims," he informed.

The DM further informed us that commercial gas cylinders are being distributed to all hotels and restaurants in the district. Additionally, extra resources are being provided to hotel and restaurant owners to manage the expected rush.

"For all the local hotels and restaurants, we are providing commercial gas cylinders as well as the alternative source of fuel," he added.

He also mentioned that the administration had inspected the Badrinath Highway in February. Road work in the district is currently in progress by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and all work will be completed before the yatra begins.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is set to begin on April 19 with the opening of the gates at Yamunotri and Gangotri. The portals of Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham are also set to reopen for devotees on April 22 and April 23, respectively.

The Char Dham Yatra, or pilgrimage, is a tour of four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. In Hindi, 'char' means 'four' and 'dham' refers to religious destinations, as per the Uttarakhand tourism official website. (ANI)

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