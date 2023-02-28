New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Taking potshots at the BJP, the AAP on Tuesday labelled the saffron party a "washing machine" for leaders facing scams, rape cases and murder charges in the wake of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the 2021-22 excise policy case.

In a poster shared on its official Twitter handle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a list of leaders, who were embroiled in various cases before joining the BJP, and referred to them as "satisfied customers" who got the special bonus of "No CBI-ED raids".

The ruling party in Delhi also called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the "favourite washing machine of sinners" or "Paapiyon Ki Pasand Bhajpa--Washing Machine Bhajpa".

Sharing another document titled 'Equality Before the Law?' on the microblogging site, the AAP mentioned the names of Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswas Sarma, among others, who were facing various charges, but the probe was apparently 'stopped' after they joined the BJP.

Last year, Sisodia had alleged that he was offered the chief ministerial post if he joined the BJP along with some MLAs. He also claimed that he was told the CBI and ED cases against him would be scrapped if he accepted the offer.

