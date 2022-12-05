Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday expressed concerns over the fresh terror threat to Kashmiri Pandit employees and demanded a probe into the leak of names of employees from the community posted in the Valley.

Recently, a blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, published a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees engaged under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package, and warned of mounting attacks on them.

AAP spokesperson Pratap Jamwal criticised the silence of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the central government on the terror threat putting the employees in a state of trauma.

"Kashmiri Pandit employees as well as reserved category employees serving in Kashmir are on protest following (targeted) killings and are on the road for months but the government of India as well as the Jammu and Kashmir government are mute spectators," he said.

Jamwal termed the demand of the Kashmiri Pandit employees for relocation "genuine in nature", saying the government's stubborn attitude was putting these employees in a situation of helplessness.

