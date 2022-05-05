Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the state, accusing it of having failed in protecting the life and property of people.

Reacting to the gruesome double murder in Ludhiana, Warring said, "people are nowhere safe in Punjab".

"They are not safe outside, they are not safe even inside their homes”, he said, while alleging deteriorating law and order situation in the state and said criminals acting with "impunity without any fear of law".

A retired income tax officer and his wife were found murdered in Ludhiana's posh area Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Warring said a senior journalist was also brutally attacked in Zirakpur in Mohali district.

“This has now become the norm in Punjab as the criminals are having a field day”, he said, while asking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take the issue of law and order on priority basis.

“Punjab is sliding into anarchy and lawlessness, please act before it is too late”, Warring told Mann, saying now is the time for him to prove his worth.

“When people are not feeling safe about their life, what else can you offer them” he asked.

“Does anything like law and order prevail in Punjab? Is this the model you promised,” he further asked.

